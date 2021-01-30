-
Motorola One Macro receives Android 10 update in India
Motorola is finally releasing the Android 10 update for its One Macro model in India. The company had started soak testing the firmware in November and released it to a limited number of users.
The firmware brings all the bells and whistles of Android 10 along with the December 2020 Android security patch.
Here are more details.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The stable Android 10 update for the Motorola One Macro reportedly carries the version number QMD30.47-19 and has a download size of 1.46GB. However, to manually check for the update, you can go to Settings>System update.
Design and display
Recalling Motorola One Macro
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Motorola One Macro features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
It is offered in Space Blue and Ultra Violet color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Motorola One Macro houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.2) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor along with an LED flash unit. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie sensor.
Internals
Under the hood
The Motorola One Macro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (up to 512GB).
The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.