Realme 7i goes official in Europe as rebadged Narzo 20Last updated on Jan 30, 2021, 12:35 am
Realme has launched a new 7i model in Europe. It is a rebranded version of the Narzo 20 and should not be confused with the Snapdragon 662-powered 7i model that is available in India and some other Asian markets.
The Europe-specific Realme 7i comes with an HD+ screen, Helio G85 processor, and a triple rear camera unit.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Realme 7i: At a glance
The Realme 7i features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is available in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Realme 7i houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it houses a single 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme 7i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Pricing and availability
The Realme 7i sports a price-tag of €159 (roughly Rs. 14,000) in Europe and is available for purchase via the company's online store. The handset is currently shipping to markets like Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Portugal.