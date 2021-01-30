Last updated on Jan 30, 2021, 12:35 am

Realme has launched a new 7i model in Europe. It is a rebranded version of the Narzo 20 and should not be confused with the Snapdragon 662-powered 7i model that is available in India and some other Asian markets. The Europe-specific Realme 7i comes with an HD+ screen, Helio G85 processor, and a triple rear camera unit. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 7i: At a glance

The Realme 7i features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7i houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it houses a single 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability