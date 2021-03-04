Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 12:25 am

Realme is preparing to launch the 8 series of smartphones, which is said to include 8 and 8 Pro models, in India soon. In the latest development, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth has shared a post on Twitter, confirming all the key specifications of Realme 8. The post also shows the rear panel of the Pro variant with a square-shaped 108MP quad camera module.

Twitter Post Take a look at the not-so-subtle teaser

To Infinity beyond with Trendsetting Tech...Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/GKiR9YNoQg — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 3, 2021

Design and display Realme 8 will sport a Super AMOLED screen

The Realme 8 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, possibly with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Information It will have a 64MP main camera

The Realme 8 will be equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will support 30W fast-charging

Realme 8 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 8: Pricing and availability