iQOO Neo 5 to be launched on March 16Last updated on Feb 25, 2021, 06:53 pm
Vivo's sub-brand iQOO will launch its Neo 5 smartphone in China on March 16, the company has announced via a post on Weibo. The post also reveals that the phone will have a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out.
Other highlights will include a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, triple rear cameras, and 66W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
It will offer a Full-HD+ screen
The iQOO Neo 5 will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Information
There will be a 16MP front camera
The iQOO Neo 5 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 48MP Sony IMX 598 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.
Internals
The handset is expected to pack a 4,400mAh battery
The iQOO Neo 5 will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS for iQOO and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
iQOO Neo 5: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Neo 5 will be announced at the time of launch on March 16. However, given the specifications and features, it might cost around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).