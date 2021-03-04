Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 12:05 am

Samsung has started releasing a new update for the Galaxy A50s model in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings camera features like Single Take that automatically captures multiple photos, Night Hyperlapse videos, and My Filter option which picks color data from images and automatically creates a new filter. The update also bumps up the Android security patch level to January 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The new firmware for the Samsung Galaxy A50s carries version number A507FNXXU5CUB3 and has a download size of around 220MB. To manually check for the software, go to Settings >Software Update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A50s sports a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A50s features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it sports a triple camera unit. The smartphone bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information The handset offers a 32MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy A50s packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It is fueled by an Exynos 9611 chipset