Samsung Galaxy A50s receives new camera features via OTA updateLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 12:05 am
Samsung has started releasing a new update for the Galaxy A50s model in India.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings camera features like Single Take that automatically captures multiple photos, Night Hyperlapse videos, and My Filter option which picks color data from images and automatically creates a new filter.
The update also bumps up the Android security patch level to January 2021.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The new firmware for the Samsung Galaxy A50s carries version number A507FNXXU5CUB3 and has a download size of around 220MB. To manually check for the software, go to Settings >Software Update.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A50s sports a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen
As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A50s features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it sports a triple camera unit.
The smartphone bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Information
The handset offers a 32MP selfie camera
Samsung Galaxy A50s packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
It is fueled by an Exynos 9611 chipset
Samsung Galaxy A50s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.