-
Leaked screenshots suggest WhatsApp might roll out self-destructing imagesLast updated on Mar 03, 2021, 08:41 pm
-
In an upcoming update, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp could add a feature which automatically destroys images once viewed, or after a predefined time. The new feature will add to disappearing messages introduced in November 2020.
This is nothing new, as many competing platforms such as Signal already support disappearing media.
The release timeline for this feature is unknown.
-
-
Like Instagram Direct
Here's how it will work
-
The new feature was leaked by WABetaInfo on Twitter accompanied by a few screenshots. The feature is reminiscent of Instagram Direct. WhatsApp users will be able to set an image to self-destruct using a small button beside the caption editor.
The toggle also has a number inside it, possibly a setting for how many times the media can be viewed before self-destruction.
-
Twitter Post
WABetaInfo shares the feature's screenshots on Twitter
-
WhatsApp is working on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android.— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 3, 2021
• Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.
• WhatsApp didn't implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet.
Same concept from Instagram Direct. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/LLsezVL2Hj
-
Banning screenshots?
Image will also self-destruct if the recipient leaves the chat
-
Self-destructing images can be sent to group chats as well as individual conversations. The image preview will be obfuscated until the recipient taps on the image to view it.
Additionally, the image cannot be exported out of WhatsApp and will disappear if the recipient leaves the chat. WABetaInfo says that a feature banning screenshots of disappearing images is also in the offing.
-
More control
Disappearing messages still saved media to recipient's device
-
Presently, if an image or any other media file is sent as a disappearing message on WhatsApp, a copy of the media still gets saved to the recipient's device.
This would allow the recipient to view, share, and use the media long after the message disappeared on WhatsApp. The upcoming self-destructing images feature intends to offer senders more control over their media.
-
Uncertain future
Small feature updates won't save WhatsApp from privacy policy fiasco
-
Facebook has faced global criticism for WhatsApp's upcoming privacy policy change, which brings more public scrutiny to Facebook's questionable data handling practices.
While many users are still deliberating their future on WhatsApp, the platform's self-destructing photos feature aims to offer more privacy.
The tentative timeline for the deployment of the self-destructing images feature on Android and iOS is unknown.