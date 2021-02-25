OnePlus is expected to announce three new models as part of its upcoming 9 series of smartphones. The line-up will include two premium handsets, namely OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, and another affordable variant. The third model, so far referred to as OnePlus 9E, SE and 9 Lite, will actually be called OnePlus 9R, according to tipster Evan Blass. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OnePlus 9R will offer a 90Hz refresh rate

The OnePlus 9R is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a multi-camera unit but the exact details are unclear as of now. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information A 32MP selfie camera is expected

The OnePlus 9R will reportedly offer a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. However, at present, we don't know if the rear camera will include any additional sensors. On the front, it may sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it will run on Snapdragon 690

The OnePlus 9R will be powered by a Snapdragon 690 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 9R: Pricing and availability