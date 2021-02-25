-
OnePlus is expected to announce three new models as part of its upcoming 9 series of smartphones. The line-up will include two premium handsets, namely OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, and another affordable variant.
The third model, so far referred to as OnePlus 9E, SE and 9 Lite, will actually be called OnePlus 9R, according to tipster Evan Blass.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
OnePlus 9R will offer a 90Hz refresh rate
The OnePlus 9R is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a multi-camera unit but the exact details are unclear as of now.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Information
A 32MP selfie camera is expected
The OnePlus 9R will reportedly offer a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. However, at present, we don't know if the rear camera will include any additional sensors. On the front, it may sport a 32MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood, it will run on Snapdragon 690
The OnePlus 9R will be powered by a Snapdragon 690 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
OnePlus 9R: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 9R will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in March. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 25,000.