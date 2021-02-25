Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has officially teased the Realme 8 series in India. The line-up may include two variants: 8 and 8 Pro. As per the teaser, at least one of the models will sport a 108MP quad rear camera. Talking of the hardware, the standard Realme 8 is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

A great breakthrough ahead!



Do you guys know what 108 stands for?

Stay tuned, unveiling tomorrow.#InfiniteLeapWith8 #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/fD8B3WFHOd — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2021

Design and display Realme 8 may sport a Full-HD display

The Realme 8 is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information The handset may pack a 108MP main camera

The Realme 8 is likely to offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main camera and three other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. Up front, it may pack a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals It will support 65W fast-charging

Realme 8 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It may run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 8: Pricing and availability