OPPO has launched the Reno5 K 5G model in China as the latest addition to its Reno5 series of smartphones. It comes with a Snapdragon 750G processor, quad rear cameras, a punch-hole design, and a 4,300mAh battery. OPPO hasn't revealed the pricing details as of now but the handset will go on sale from March 6 onwards. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone features a 90Hz OLED screen

The Reno5 K 5G sports a punch-hole cut-out design with a slim bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Green Breeze, Starry Dream and Midnight Black color options.

Information It packs a 32MP selfie camera

The Reno5 K 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals The handset is backed by a Snapdragon 750G chipset

The Reno5 K 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno5 K 5G: Pricing and availability