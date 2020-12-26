If you are planning to own a budget-friendly smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Realme 6 (6GB/64GB ) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Realme 6 (6GB/64GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 12,999 (MRP: Rs. 17,999). You can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 by making payment through ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 12,400 (depending on the model).

Design and display Realme 6: At a glance

The Realme 6 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Comet Blue and Comet White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 6 offers a quad rear camera system that comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood