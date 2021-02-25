Realme is all prepared to launch its latest flagship offering, the GT 5G, on March 4 in China. In the latest development, the tech giant has released (via Mukul Sharma) a poster which suggests that the handset will carry a starting price-tag of less than CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700). Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will have a QHD+ OLED screen

The Realme GT 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available in leather back and glass back variants.

Information There will be a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT will sport a triple rear camera module including a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto shooter. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it will run on Android 11

The Realme GT 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability