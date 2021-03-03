As the latest addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A32 model in India at Rs. 21,999. To recall, it was introduced in the global markets last month. Talking about the key highlights, the handset offers a 90Hz screen, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It flaunts a Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy A32 features a glass body with a waterdrop notch and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera module. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet color options.

Information There is a 20MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A32 packs a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The device also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A32: Pricing and availability