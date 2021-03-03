ASUS's latest gaming phone, the ROG Phone 5, is all set to be launched on March 10. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, revealing that it will support Bluetooth 5.2. Previous leaks have claimed that ROG Phone 5 will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 165Hz screen, triple rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display It will sport a Full-HD+ screen

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit and a small secondary display. The handset will reportedly house a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Information There will be a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will sport a triple rear camera module, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 32MP front-facing shooter.

Internals A 6,000mAh battery is expected

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

