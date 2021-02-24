Samsung is gearing up to introduce the Galaxy A32 model in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the A32 5G's support page has gone live on the company's website, hinting at its imminent launch. To recall, the handset was launched in Europe last month. It comes with a waterdrop notch screen, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A32 5G sports an Infinity-V display

The Galaxy A32 5G features a V-shaped notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet color options.

Information The handset has a 13MP selfie camera

The Galaxy A32 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it packs a 13MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It is powered by a Dimensity 720 5G processor

The Galaxy A32 5G is fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: Pricing and availability