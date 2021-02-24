Vivo has reduced the prices of its V20 SE model in India by Rs. 1,000. The price-reduction is permanent in nature and is applicable to both the online as well as offline sales channels. As for the key highlights, the V20 SE comes with an AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, and 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo V20 SE has a Full-HD+ screen

The Vivo V20 SE features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is available in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue color options.

Information It sports a 32MP selfie camera

The Vivo V20 SE is equipped with a triple rear camera system, that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 11

Vivo V20 SE draws power from a Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What are the revised prices?