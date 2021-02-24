Redmi is all set to introduce its flagship K40 and K40 Pro smartphones in China on February 25. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the handsets will come with some exclusive gaming accessories like shoulder buttons and an 'e-sports ice cooling clip' (translated from Chinese). The handsets will also offer support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Gold audio. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi K40, K40 Pro will feature an E4 AMOLED display

The Redmi K40 and K40 Pro will sport a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a flat screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The vanilla model will house a triple camera setup on the rear. The handsets will reportedly bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information The K40 will sport a 108MP main camera

The K40 Pro's camera details are unknown at the moment. However, the vanilla K40 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor and other two lenses, details of which are scarce. Up front, it may offer a 30MP selfie snapper.

Internals The devices will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Redmi K40 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and are expected to pack a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

