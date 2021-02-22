Redmi's flagship K40 line-up is all set to be launched on February 25. In the latest development, an official poster of the K40 handset is doing rounds online, giving us a glimpse of the back panel. The teaser reveals that at least one of the K40 variants will have a black-finished rear panel with gray-colored diagonal stroke design. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi K40 will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

According to a recent report, the Redmi K40 will house a tiny punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information The smartphone will pack a 108MP main camera

The Redmi K40 will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP primary sensor and two more lenses, details of which are unconfirmed as of now. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to offer a 30MP front-facing shooter.

Internals It will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Redmi K40 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

