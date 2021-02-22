-
Redmi K40's official teaser reveals rear panel designLast updated on Feb 22, 2021, 02:01 pm
-
Redmi's flagship K40 line-up is all set to be launched on February 25. In the latest development, an official poster of the K40 handset is doing rounds online, giving us a glimpse of the back panel.
The teaser reveals that at least one of the K40 variants will have a black-finished rear panel with gray-colored diagonal stroke design.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Redmi K40 will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display
-
According to a recent report, the Redmi K40 will house a tiny punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
-
Information
The smartphone will pack a 108MP main camera
-
The Redmi K40 will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP primary sensor and two more lenses, details of which are unconfirmed as of now. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to offer a 30MP front-facing shooter.
-
Internals
It will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset
-
The Redmi K40 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Redmi K40: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi K40 will be announced at the launch event on February 25. However, the phone is tipped to cost around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).