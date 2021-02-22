Vivo is all set to launch its latest S9 5G model in China on March 3. The company has announced the release date via a teaser video posted on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. As for the key highlights, the handset is tipped to come with a Dimensity 1100 chipset, dual selfie cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo S9 5G will offer a Full-HD+ display

Vivo S9 5G will feature a wide notch design with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module. The handset is likely to bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information It will pack a 44MP dual front camera unit

Vivo S9 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it will offer a dual camera module, including a 44MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

Internals The handset will be powered by a Dimensity 1100 processor

Vivo S9 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo S9 5G: Pricing and availability