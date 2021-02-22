-
Vivo S9 5G to debut on March 3
Vivo is all set to launch its latest S9 5G model in China on March 3. The company has announced the release date via a teaser video posted on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo.
As for the key highlights, the handset is tipped to come with a Dimensity 1100 chipset, dual selfie cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Vivo S9 5G will offer a Full-HD+ display
Vivo S9 5G will feature a wide notch design with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Information
It will pack a 44MP dual front camera unit
Vivo S9 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it will offer a dual camera module, including a 44MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.
Internals
The handset will be powered by a Dimensity 1100 processor
Vivo S9 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
Vivo S9 5G: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo S9 5G will be announced at the launch event on March 3. However, considering the rumored specifications, the handset is likely to be priced at Rs. 30,000.