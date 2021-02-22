Last updated on Feb 22, 2021, 11:22 am

Samsung Galaxy F62, which was launched in India last week, will go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart, Samsung India's online store, Reliance Digital, and My Jio stores. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 23,999 and comes with an Exynos 9825 chipset, a 7,000mAh battery, a Super AMOLED+ display, and quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Galaxy F62 sports a Full-HD+ screen

Samsung Galaxy F62 features a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Laser Green, Laser Gray, and Laser Blue color options.

Information It packs a quad camera setup on the rear

Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a quad rear camera module which comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset houses a massive 7,000mAh battery

The Galaxy F62 draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9825 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy F62: Pricing and availability