OPPO is all set to launch a new Reno5 K 5G model in China tomorrow, i.e. February 25. The handset is tipped to arrive as a rebadged version of the Reno5 5G model but with a Snapdragon 750G processor instead of Snapdragon 765G. The Reno5 K 5G will have a punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 K 5G will feature a 90Hz, Full-HD+ display

The Reno5 K 5G will sport a punch-hole cut-out display with a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information The handset will pack a 64MP main camera

The Reno5 K 5G will offer a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it will sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor

OPPO Reno5 K 5G will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno5 K 5G: Pricing and availability