OnePlus is gearing up to announce the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models later this month. In the latest development, the color variants of the handsets have been leaked by Oxygen Updater. The vanilla model will come in Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist color options, while the 9 Pro will be offered in shades of Stellar Black, Forest Green and Morning Mist.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models will feature a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack up to four cameras. They will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The duo will also offer an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

OnePlus 9 is likely to pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The Pro variant will house a quad camera unit, including a 48MP main camera, a 50MP secondary lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP shooter. Up front, they may offer a 16MP and 32MP selfie snapper, respectively.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

