OPPO is all set to launch the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G models in India on March 8. In the latest development, the renders and specifications of the duo have leaked online. The handsets will feature a punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, up to 50W fast charging support, and a mid-tier MediaTek chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and Display The smartphones will have a Super AMOLED screen

According to the leak, the OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will house a quad camera unit. The handsets will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. They will be available in up to three color options.

Information The duo will offer a 48MP main camera

The OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G will sport a quad rear camera arrangement comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, they will run Android 11

The OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Helio P95 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, respectively, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The duo will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,300mAh battery. The Pro version will support 30W fast-charging while the Pro+ 5G will support 50W fast-charging.

Information OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G: Pricing and availability