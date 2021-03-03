Redmi is all set to unveil the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max models in India tomorrow, i.e. March 4. A day ahead of the launch, Manu Kumar Jain, the company's top boss in the country, has confirmed that the Note 10 line-up will bear a Super AMOLED display - a first for any Redmi Note model. Here's our roundup.

Take a look at the official announcement

Design and display Redmi Note 10 series will sport a punch-hole design

Redmi Note 10 series will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted or in-screen fingerprint scanner. The vanilla Note 10 model will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ screen while the Note 10 Pro and Pro Max variants will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display. However, it is unclear if all the handsets will offer a Super AMOLED panel or only the Pro models.

Cameras The handsets will have a quad rear camera module

Redmi Note 10 will pack a 48MP primary camera, three secondary lenses, and a 16MP selfie snapper. The Note 10 Pro will offer a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Pro Max model will also offer a similar setup but with a 108MP main camera. Up front, they will sport a 32MP camera.

Internals They will support 33W fast-charging technology

Redmi Note 10, 10 Pro and 10 Pro Max will be powered by a Snapdragon 678, Snapdragon 732G, and Snapdragon 768G processor, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The standard model will house a 5,000mAh battery while the Pro and Pro Max variants are likely to pack a 5,050mAh battery. They will support 33W fast-charging.

