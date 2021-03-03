Twitter's Clubhouse copy Spaces is now available on Android. With that, the microblogging platform has brought the novel audio-based take on social media interaction to non-Apple users. The feature was restricted to iOS until now, just like Clubhouse. The beta feature still isn't open to everyone but a select few, but now both Android and iOS users can join in on conversations.

Future update Android users can join, but not host Spaces yet

However, Apple users have the sole privilege of hosting chat rooms, with the Android users limited to only joining chats. Twitter's announcement tweet, meanwhile, revealed that it is working on allowing Android users the capability of hosting Spaces as well. Ironically, Clubhouse is unavailable on Android, with app makers showing no haste to port it to the mobile ecosystem with 72 percent market share.

Twitter Post Twitter's Spaces for Android announcement

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021

Giving voice Twitter restricts early Spaces access to women and marginalized people

Although Clubhouse subscribes to the yacht club business model, where a part of its appeal lies in keeping the riff-raff out, Twitter seems to have no such intentions. Twitter Spaces is still restricted to a "very small feedback group" consisting of women and marginalized groups before being opened up for everyone. Twitter's intention involves literally and figuratively giving voice to these people.

Optimum efficiency What Twitter lacks in originality, it makes up with speed

Twitter seems to be taking the threat from Clubhouse seriously, considering the launch timelines of its voice-based features. It has successfully beaten Facebook by being the first among the Big Tech to replicate Clubhouse on Android, which is a serious void that will reward the first mover. What Twitter lacks in originality, it makes up by being the first (surprisingly!) with a Clubhouse alternative.

Aggressive expansion Twitter intends to maintain growth by pursuing monetization and features