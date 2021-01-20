In an unusual development, Tesla has posted a job listing for a role that involves handling "social media escalations directed at the CEO." Elon Musk has a reputation for replying to most customer questions on Twitter, ever since the company dissolved its PR team. The vacancy is a full-time remote role for applicants with at least a year of experience in customer service.

Busy bee Musk could use a break from Twitter and interviews

The Energy Customer Support Specialist will primarily handle customer questions and complaints directed at Musk on Twitter and other social media platforms. Musk uses Twitter to address customers personally since the dissolution of Tesla's PR team headed by Keely Sulprizio in October. Tesla is the first automaker in recent history that doesn't communicate officially with the press.

Breathing room Move will allow Musk to focus on Tesla's global expansion

With its current pace of global expansion, it is clear that Tesla will need all hands on deck to address customers in order to preserve its brand image. The listing can be seen as a fresh take on customer experience management. It will be interesting to see if Musk can resist his propensity to interact with customers on Twitter.

Expensive hiccups Musk's tweets have cost Tesla dearly

The support specialist Tesla is hiring will represent the brand officially in lieu of Musk. Those are big shoes to fill since he is widely regarded as a CEO who makes the most efficient use of Twitter for business development and customer relations. Some of his tweets, however, have landed him in trouble with investors, with his weed jokes rubbing authorities the wrong way.

Great responsibility Arguably the most powerful non-government Twitter account