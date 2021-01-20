-
Tesla hiring support specialists for Twitter complaints directed at Musk
In an unusual development, Tesla has posted a job listing for a role that involves handling "social media escalations directed at the CEO." Elon Musk has a reputation for replying to most customer questions on Twitter, ever since the company dissolved its PR team.
The vacancy is a full-time remote role for applicants with at least a year of experience in customer service.
Busy bee
Musk could use a break from Twitter and interviews
The Energy Customer Support Specialist will primarily handle customer questions and complaints directed at Musk on Twitter and other social media platforms. Musk uses Twitter to address customers personally since the dissolution of Tesla's PR team headed by Keely Sulprizio in October.
Tesla is the first automaker in recent history that doesn't communicate officially with the press.
Breathing room
Move will allow Musk to focus on Tesla's global expansion
With its current pace of global expansion, it is clear that Tesla will need all hands on deck to address customers in order to preserve its brand image.
The listing can be seen as a fresh take on customer experience management. It will be interesting to see if Musk can resist his propensity to interact with customers on Twitter.
Expensive hiccups
Musk's tweets have cost Tesla dearly
The support specialist Tesla is hiring will represent the brand officially in lieu of Musk. Those are big shoes to fill since he is widely regarded as a CEO who makes the most efficient use of Twitter for business development and customer relations.
Some of his tweets, however, have landed him in trouble with investors, with his weed jokes rubbing authorities the wrong way.
Great responsibility
Arguably the most powerful non-government Twitter account
Anything Musk touches upon instantly becomes Twitter gold; be it memes, songs, retweets, or even simple recommendations. The most recent example would be the deluge of users joining the chat app Signal after he tweeted a recommendation.
The new position at Tesla will call for wit and social media savviness to measure up to CEO Musk's online charisma and cult following.