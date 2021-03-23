Just hours before the launch event, OnePlus 9R's full specifications have been leaked online via tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to the tip-off, the 9R will come with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, vapor chamber cooling technology, stereo speakers, and quad rear cameras. The smartphone will be available exclusively in India and is said to carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 39,999.

Design and display The phone will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9R will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Lake Blue and Carbon Black color options.

Information It will pack a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9R will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome camera. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals It will offer support for 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus 9R will be powered by a 5G-ready, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 9R: Pricing and availability