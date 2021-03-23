-
Ahead of launch, OnePlus 9R's design and full specifications leakedLast updated on Mar 23, 2021, 07:00 pm
-
Just hours before the launch event, OnePlus 9R's full specifications have been leaked online via tipster Ishan Agarwal.
According to the tip-off, the 9R will come with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, vapor chamber cooling technology, stereo speakers, and quad rear cameras.
The smartphone will be available exclusively in India and is said to carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 39,999.
-
-
Design and display
The phone will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display
-
The OnePlus 9R will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It will be offered in Lake Blue and Carbon Black color options.
-
Information
It will pack a 48MP main camera
-
The OnePlus 9R will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome camera. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.
-
Internals
It will offer support for 65W fast-charging
-
The OnePlus 9R will be powered by a 5G-ready, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
OnePlus 9R: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 9R will be announced today at the launch event. However, as per a fresh leak, it will cost Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.