OnePlus will introduce its 9 series of smartphones in India today at 7:30pm. The line-up will include 9, 9 Pro, and 9R models. Now, just hours before the launch event, tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked the prices of the handsets. As per the tip-off, the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R will start at Rs. 49,999, Rs. 64,999, and Rs. 39,999, respectively.

Design and display The phones will offer an AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9 line-up will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 9 and 9R models will reportedly bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the 9 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display. The vanilla 9 and Pro handsets will also offer a 1-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate.

Information OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and 9R color options

The OnePlus 9 will be offered in Astral Black, Winter Mist, and Arctic Sky color options, while the 9 Pro will be available in Stellar Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green colors. The 9R will come in Carbon Black and Lake Blue color schemes.

Cameras The 9 and 9 Pro will pack 48MP primary cameras

The OnePlus 9 will house a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. The 9 Pro will offer a similar camera module but with an additional 8MP telephoto lens. Up front, they will have a 16MP camera. The 9R is likely to sport a 64MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals They will run on Android 11

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, whereas the 9R is tipped to draw power from a Snapdragon 690 chipset. They will come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. The 9 and 9 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery, while the 9R will house a 5,000mAh battery.

Pocket-pinch OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and 9R: Pricing and availability