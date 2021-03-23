Yesterday, renowned toymaker LEGO announced the launch of a new kit. The 2,354 pieces of the set will come together to form the Discovery space shuttle and the Hubble Space Telescope. The new kit is the miniaturized version of NASA's STS-31 (Space Transportation System) Hubble deployment mission. The kit celebrates the mission that put Hubble into orbit in 1990.

Impressed by details STS-31 crew member Dr. Kathryn Sullivan thrilled

LEGO collaborated with former NASA astronaut Dr. Kathryn Sullivan who was one of the five crew members onboard STS-31. She said that she was thrilled to see the space shuttle in LEGO form. She added that she was impressed by the level of detail LEGO managed to recreate from the module dubbed "milk stalls" where astronauts used to sleep and eat on the telescope.

Deployable gear Hubble model can be displayed separately; set features movable parts

The assembled model features moving space shuttle payload doors, elevons, and rudder. The Hubble model can also fit inside the shuttle's cargo bay. Alternatively, Hubble can be showcased separately with its solar arrays folded out. Other intricacies of the model include a robotic arm, deployable landing gear, and a command module that opens up to reveal the flight deck.

For ages 18+ New kit joins expanding array of LEGO-NASA collaboration models

Hubble has celebrated over 30 years in space and remains operational to this day, delivering fabulous images of the cosmos. LEGO collaborated with NASA for the design of the new kit, which is aimed at adults. Earlier LEGO-NASA collaborations resulted in similar toy models of the Apollo 11 lunar lander, the Saturn V rocket, and the International Space Station (ISS) (pictured).

Twitter Post NASA appreciates Hubble Space Telescope on Twitter

🤩 This dynamic duo represent humanity’s greatest endeavor — the quest for knowledge. Discovery and @NASAHubble continue to inspire! — NASA (@NASA) March 22, 2021

Details Kit marks 40-year anniversary of first space shuttle flight