Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 11:25 am

Realme is working to launch its latest flagship model, the GT 5G, in India soon. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted (by Mukul Sharma) on the Indian IMEI database with model number RMX2202. To recall, it was announced in China earlier this month, featuring a Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple rear cameras, a 120Hz screen, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It flaunts a Super AMOLED screen

The Realme GT 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset houses a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in glass back and leather back options.

Information The phone sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

The Realme GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 5G: Pricing