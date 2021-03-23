Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 12:05 am

Amazon's game streaming service, Luna, is now supported by Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra flagship models. However, you will need to use a gaming controller with these devices if you want to play games through Luna. You can either use Amazon's own controller or any other third-party controller like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Sony DualShock 4 or Razer's Kishi.

Here's how to access Amazon Luna on your Galaxy S21

Amazon Luna, currently available as invite-only, provides access to games on a subscription basis, starting at $5.99/month. Since it does not have an Android app, Luna can be opened via Chrome version 86 or higher. Newer Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 and Note 10 series, as well as Galaxy S10 range, offer support for Amazon Luna.

