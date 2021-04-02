Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 11:11 am

As an addition to its X7 range of smartphones, Realme has launched the X7 Pro Extreme Edition in the Chinese market. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and is currently up for pre-orders via Realme China's online store, JD.com, Tmall, and Suning. The phone comes with a 90Hz screen, triple rear cameras, Dimensity 1000+ chipset, and 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display It flaunts a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Castle Sky and Black Clever Forest color options.

Information There is a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition packs a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Up front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The smartphone houses a 4,500mAh battery

The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device also has VC liquid cooling technology and supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

Information Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition: Pricing and availability