Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition goes official in ChinaLast updated on Apr 02, 2021, 11:11 am
As an addition to its X7 range of smartphones, Realme has launched the X7 Pro Extreme Edition in the Chinese market.
It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and is currently up for pre-orders via Realme China's online store, JD.com, Tmall, and Suning.
The phone comes with a 90Hz screen, triple rear cameras, Dimensity 1000+ chipset, and 65W fast-charging support.
Design and display
It flaunts a Full-HD+ AMOLED display
The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.
It is offered in Castle Sky and Black Clever Forest color options.
Information
There is a 64MP main camera
The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition packs a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Up front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.
Internals
The smartphone houses a 4,500mAh battery
The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
The device also has VC liquid cooling technology and supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.
Information
Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition: Pricing and availability
In China, Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 29,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. It can be pre-ordered via Realme China's website and other popular retailers.