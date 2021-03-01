-
Realme X9 Pro to feature Dimensity 1200 chipset, 108MP cameraLast updated on Mar 01, 2021, 11:14 am
Realme is expected to launch the X9 Pro smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the phone.
As per the tip-off, the X9 Pro will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 90Hz screen, a 108MP primary camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
It will have an OLED screen
The Realme X9 Pro will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Information
A 108MP main camera is expected
The Realme X9 Pro will reportedly sport a triple rear camera module, including a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto shooter. On the front, it will pack a 32MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood, the smartphone will boot Android 11
The Realme X9 Pro shall draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
Realme X9 Pro: Pricing and availability
Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the X9 Pro handset at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. However, given the specifications and features, it should cost around Rs. 30,000.