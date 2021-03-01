Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 11:14 am

Realme is expected to launch the X9 Pro smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the phone. As per the tip-off, the X9 Pro will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 90Hz screen, a 108MP primary camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will have an OLED screen

The Realme X9 Pro will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Information A 108MP main camera is expected

The Realme X9 Pro will reportedly sport a triple rear camera module, including a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto shooter. On the front, it will pack a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, the smartphone will boot Android 11

The Realme X9 Pro shall draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme X9 Pro: Pricing and availability