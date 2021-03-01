Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 12:35 am

Gionee's budget-range handset, the Max Pro, is set to be launched on March 1 at 12 pm. A Flipkart microsite has also been created for the handset, confirming its availability and some of the key specifications. As per the Flipkart page, the Gionee smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery, a waterdrop notch, a 6.52-inch screen, and a 3GB/32GB configuration. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will sport an HD+ display

The Gionee Max Pro will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped camera module. The handset will bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. However, it is expected to lack a fingerprint sensor.

Information A 5MP selfie camera is expected

The Gionee Max Pro is likely to be equipped with a single rear camera unit that comprises a 13MP shooter and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals The smartphone will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery

The Gionee Max Pro will draw power from a Unisoc SC9863A chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 6,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Gionee Max Pro: Pricing and availability