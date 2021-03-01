-
Gionee Max Pro to debut in India on March 1Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 12:35 am
-
Gionee's budget-range handset, the Max Pro, is set to be launched on March 1 at 12 pm. A Flipkart microsite has also been created for the handset, confirming its availability and some of the key specifications.
As per the Flipkart page, the Gionee smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery, a waterdrop notch, a 6.52-inch screen, and a 3GB/32GB configuration.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
It will sport an HD+ display
-
The Gionee Max Pro will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
However, it is expected to lack a fingerprint sensor.
-
Information
A 5MP selfie camera is expected
-
The Gionee Max Pro is likely to be equipped with a single rear camera unit that comprises a 13MP shooter and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 5MP front-facing snapper.
-
Internals
The smartphone will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery
-
The Gionee Max Pro will draw power from a Unisoc SC9863A chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 6,000mAh battery.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
-
Information
Gionee Max Pro: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the Gionee Max Pro will be announced at the time of launch on March 1. However, given the specifications and features, it is expected to cost under Rs. 10,000.