Acer refreshes Aspire 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 5500ULast updated on Feb 28, 2021, 09:58 pm
Taiwanese PC maker Acer has refreshed its Aspire 7 laptop in India with the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U chipset.
Carrying a price tag of Rs. 54,990, the machine is up for grabs via Flipkart and comes with a 15.6-inch display, NVIDIA graphics, a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, and support for Windows 10 Home.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
It gets a Full-HD IPS LCD display
The Acer Aspire 7 features a sleek and simple design with slim bezels on the sides, a decent touchpad, and a backlit keyboard.
It bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) Acer ComfyView IPS LCD matte screen and tips the scales at 2.15kg.
Further, the laptop is being offered in a single Charcoal Black color option.
Information
Under the hood, it runs on Windows 10 Home
The Acer Aspire 7 draws power from an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 10 Home and packs a battery that can last up to 10 hours.
Connectivity
Acer Aspire 7 offers support for Wi-Fi 6
The Acer Aspire 7 offers a host of I/O ports, including a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 generation 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 generation 1 Type-C port, and an HDMI slot, among others. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and Gigabit Ethernet.
The laptop also gets a webcam and a dual-speaker stereo sound system.
Information
Acer Aspire 7: Pricing and availability
In India, the latest Aspire 7 with the Ryzen 5 5500U chipset is priced at Rs. 54,990 for the solo 8GB RAM+512GB SSD storage model and is up for purchase via Flipkart.