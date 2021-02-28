Carrying a price tag of Rs. 54,990, the machine is up for grabs via Flipkart and comes with a 15.6-inch display, NVIDIA graphics, a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, and support for Windows 10 Home.

Taiwanese PC maker Acer has refreshed its Aspire 7 laptop in India with the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U chipset.

The Acer Aspire 7 features a sleek and simple design with slim bezels on the sides, a decent touchpad, and a backlit keyboard.

It bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) Acer ComfyView IPS LCD matte screen and tips the scales at 2.15kg.

Further, the laptop is being offered in a single Charcoal Black color option.