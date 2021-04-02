Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 10:46 am

OnePlus has released its second OxygenOS update for the newly-launched 9 and 9 Pro models in India. As per the changelog, the OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 firmware improves the overall system stability, optimizes WhatsApp video call clarity and Dark Mode, and improves the rear camera's sharpness, white balance, as well as zoom performance. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to March 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OxygenOS update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in India carries version number OxygenOS 11.2.2.2.LE25DA and OxygenOS 11.2.2.2.LE15DA, respectively. It has a download size of 377MB for both the handsets and is being rolled out in a staged manner via over-the-air (OTA) method.

Design and display The phones offer an AMOLED display

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they house up to four cameras. The former bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the latter has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen. They support a 120Hz screen refresh rate and are offered in three color options each.

Cameras The devices boast of a 50MP ultra-wide camera

OnePlus 9 packs a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. The 9 Pro offers a similar camera module but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, the duo comes with a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals They draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset