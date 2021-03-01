-
Ahead of launch, OnePlus 9 Pro's camera details leaked
OnePlus is working to launch the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models sometime later this month.
In the latest development, Techmaniacs has shared a few screenshots of the Pro model, revealing its camera details as well as a redesigned camera UI.
As per the leak, the handset will come with a 48MP quad rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and an AMOLED display.
Design and display
OnePlus 9 Pro will boast of a 120Hz AMOLED display
The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out display with curved edges and a metal-glass construction. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup.
The handset will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.
Information
The handset will offer a 48MP main camera
OnePlus 9 Pro will sport a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP secondary lens, an 8MP sensor, and another 2MP shooter. Up front, a single selfie snapper is expected.
Internals
It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor
OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 45W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
OnePlus 9 Pro: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 9 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place sometime later this month. However, considering the leaked specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 55,000.