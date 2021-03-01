OnePlus is working to launch the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models sometime later this month. In the latest development, Techmaniacs has shared a few screenshots of the Pro model, revealing its camera details as well as a redesigned camera UI. As per the leak, the handset will come with a 48MP quad rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and an AMOLED display.

Design and display OnePlus 9 Pro will boast of a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out display with curved edges and a metal-glass construction. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information The handset will offer a 48MP main camera

OnePlus 9 Pro will sport a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP secondary lens, an 8MP sensor, and another 2MP shooter. Up front, a single selfie snapper is expected.

Internals It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor

OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 45W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 9 Pro: Pricing and availability