-
OnePlus releases OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for Nord N10 5G smartphoneLast updated on Feb 20, 2021, 12:25 am
-
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for the global and European variants of the Nord N10 5G smartphone.
As per the changelog, the firmware bumps the Android security patch to February 2021 and the Google Mobile Services package to December 2020.
It also "improves the 5G quality of connection" to offer a stable network environment.
-
-
Information
Details about the update
-
The update carries build version OxygenOS 10.5.10.BE89BA and has a download size of 550MB. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings >System update.
-
Design and display
OnePlus Nord N10 5G offers a 90Hz screen
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
-
Information
OnePlus Nord N10 5G packs a 64MP main camera
-
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G sports a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It supports 30W fast-charging
-
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 690 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
The device also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.