Lenovo will introduce its latest gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro in China on April 8. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has revealed the display details of the handset, confirming it will sport an E4 AMOLED panel. Separately, the device was spotted on the Master Lu benchmark platform with a Full-HD+ screen and up to 16GB of RAM.

Design and display The phone will boast of 144Hz screen refresh rate

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will offer a notch-less, rectangular screen with slim bezels, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it will have a dual camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Information It will sport a 64MP primary camera

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP secondary lens. For selfies, it is expected to house a side-mounted 20MP pop-up camera.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 110W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and two Type-C ports.

Information Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability