Sony is expected to launch the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 10 III smartphones at the company's New Product Announcement event on April 14. The renders and key features of the handsets have already leaked before, giving us a fair idea of what to expect at the upcoming event. The duo will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, OLED displays, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display Xperia 1 III will flaunt a 4K HDR OLED display

As per the leaked renders, the Sony Xperia 1 III and 10 III will sport a conventional rectangular screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will offer a triple camera setup. The former will bear a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) HDR OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, while the latter will sport a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520pixels) OLED screen.

Cameras Xperia 10 III will sport an 8MP front camera

Sony Xperia 1 III will have a ZEISS-branded triple camera unit comprising a main sensor, a periscope lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. However, the specifications of the rear and front cameras are unclear as of now. The Xperia 10 III will reportedly offer a 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Up front, an 8MP snapper is expected.

Internals Xperia 10 III will be fueled by Snapdragon 690 chipset

Sony Xperia 1 III is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, whereas the Xperia 10 III will draw power from a Snapdragon 690 processor. They will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Xperia 1 III may pack a 4,000mAh or bigger battery, while the Xperia 10 III will house a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 10 III: Pricing and availability