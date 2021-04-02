-
Sony to launch new Xperia smartphones on April 14Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 02:21 pm
-
Sony is expected to launch the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 10 III smartphones at the company's New Product Announcement event on April 14.
The renders and key features of the handsets have already leaked before, giving us a fair idea of what to expect at the upcoming event.
The duo will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, OLED displays, and triple rear cameras.
-
-
Design and display
Xperia 1 III will flaunt a 4K HDR OLED display
-
As per the leaked renders, the Sony Xperia 1 III and 10 III will sport a conventional rectangular screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will offer a triple camera setup.
The former will bear a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) HDR OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, while the latter will sport a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520pixels) OLED screen.
-
Cameras
Xperia 10 III will sport an 8MP front camera
-
Sony Xperia 1 III will have a ZEISS-branded triple camera unit comprising a main sensor, a periscope lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. However, the specifications of the rear and front cameras are unclear as of now.
The Xperia 10 III will reportedly offer a 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Up front, an 8MP snapper is expected.
-
Internals
Xperia 10 III will be fueled by Snapdragon 690 chipset
-
Sony Xperia 1 III is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, whereas the Xperia 10 III will draw power from a Snapdragon 690 processor.
They will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The Xperia 1 III may pack a 4,000mAh or bigger battery, while the Xperia 10 III will house a 4,500mAh battery.
-
Information
Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 10 III: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 10 III models will be announced at the April 14 launch event. However, considering the rumored specifications, they are likely to cost around Rs. 87,000 and Rs. 30,000, respectively.