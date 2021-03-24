Lenovo is all set to launch its high-end gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, on April 8, the company has announced. As for the key highlights, the handset is expected to come with a dual-turbo cooling system, a flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, 110W fast-charging technology, dual rear cameras, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will boast of a 144Hz screen

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack dual cameras. The device will house a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Information The handset will offer a 64MP main camera

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary shooter. Up front, it will have a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro shall draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 110W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and two Type-C ports.

