Lenovo Legion 2 Pro to debut on April 8Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 04:57 pm
Lenovo is all set to launch its high-end gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, on April 8, the company has announced.
As for the key highlights, the handset is expected to come with a dual-turbo cooling system, a flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, 110W fast-charging technology, dual rear cameras, and Android 11 support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
It will boast of a 144Hz screen
The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack dual cameras.
The device will house a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.
The handset will offer a 64MP main camera
The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary shooter. Up front, it will have a 20MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery
The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro shall draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 110W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and two Type-C ports.
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be announced at the April 8 launch event. However, going by the leaked specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 55,000.