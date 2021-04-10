Samsung is tipped to launch its first-ever M-series 5G phone, the Galaxy M42, in India by the end of this month. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a teaser video of the M42 5G, which claims that the handset will arrive as the 'fastest smartphone'. Recent leaks suggest that it will feature a 90Hz display and a Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

So yes, the Samsung #GalaxyM42 seems right around the corner. Got my hands on this video today.

The device will be the first-ever 5G phone in the Galaxy M lineup of smartphones 😍#FastestMonster @SamsungIndia pic.twitter.com/WAEd604Np6 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 10, 2021

Design and display The phone may bear a 90Hz AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset is likely to sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information It may boast of a 64MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G may offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it may come with a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G processor

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Pricing and availability