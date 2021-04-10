Realme is likely to launch the Realme 8 5G and 8 Pro 5G smartphones on April 22, according to Realme Central. In the latest development, the 8 5G handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key details. As per the listing, the device will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. While evaluating multi-core performances, the platform runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is replicated to calculate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did Realme 8 5G score on Geekbench?

Realme 8 5G's Geekbench listing, with model number RMX3241, was uploaded on April 9. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 570 and a multi-core score of 1,766.

Design and display The phone may flaunt a Full-HD+ display

The Realme 8 5G is expected to sport a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it may pack a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure at 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weigh around 185 grams.

Information It may feature a 64MP main camera

Currently, there is no information regarding the camera hardware of the Realme 8 5G. For reference, the 4G model comes with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper.

Internals It will house a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 8 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 8 5G: Pricing and availability