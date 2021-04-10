-
Realme 8 5G spotted on Geekbench: Details hereLast updated on Apr 10, 2021, 08:00 pm
-
Realme is likely to launch the Realme 8 5G and 8 Pro 5G smartphones on April 22, according to Realme Central.
In the latest development, the 8 5G handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key details.
As per the listing, the device will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Technicality
What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?
-
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances.
While evaluating multi-core performances, the platform runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is replicated to calculate single-core scores.
The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.
-
Information
How much did Realme 8 5G score on Geekbench?
-
Realme 8 5G's Geekbench listing, with model number RMX3241, was uploaded on April 9. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 570 and a multi-core score of 1,766.
-
Design and display
The phone may flaunt a Full-HD+ display
-
The Realme 8 5G is expected to sport a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it may pack a quad camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Dimensions-wise, it will measure at 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weigh around 185 grams.
-
Information
It may feature a 64MP main camera
-
Currently, there is no information regarding the camera hardware of the Realme 8 5G. For reference, the 4G model comes with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It will house a 5,000mAh battery
-
Realme 8 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Realme 8 5G: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 8 5G will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on April 22. However, considering the leaked and rumored specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.