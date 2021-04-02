Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy A52 5G model in India soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the BIS certification site (via 91mobiles) with model number SM-A526B/DS. To recall, the A52 5G was announced in Europe last month. It comes with a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It boasts of a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features an IP67-rated plastic body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it bears a quad camera unit. The handset has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available in four color options.

Information There is a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals The smartphone supports 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

