Samsung Galaxy M42 5G's support-page goes live, India launch imminentLast updated on Mar 30, 2021, 12:08 am
Samsung is expected to launch its first M-series 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M42 5G, in India soon.
In the latest development, the handset's support page has gone live on Samsung India's website with model number SM-M426B/DS, confirming its imminent launch.
To recall, the same model number was also spotted on the BIS certification site along with Galaxy A42 5G last week.
Design and display
The phone will feature a 90Hz AMOLED display
Details regarding the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G are scarce at the moment, however, it is likely to sport a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is expected to house at least three camera sensors.
The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Information
It may offer a 32MP selfie camera
The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is tipped to pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, a 32MP front-facing camera is expected.
Internals
It should boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by an unknown 5G-ready chipset that should be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
It shall run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Pricing and availability
At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. However, considering the rumored specifications, the handset is likely to be priced around Rs. 20,000-25,000.