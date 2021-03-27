Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M42 5G and A42 5G models in India soon. In the latest development, the handsets have been spotted on the BIS certification site, hinting at their imminent launch. While details about the Galaxy M42 5G are quite scarce, the Galaxy A42 5G was launched last October with a Snapdragon 750G chipset and an AMOLED display.

Design and display Galaxy A42 5G has an HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G sports a waterdrop notch design with a slim bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Gray color options.

Information It features a 48MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI 3.1. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Specifications Everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G may arrive as the first M-series 5G smartphone. It is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the rear, it is likely to pack a 64MP triple camera module. The handset will have a mid-tier 5G chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

