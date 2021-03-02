Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 12:05 am

If you are planning to buy a latest mid-range smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy F62 model with Rs. 2,500 instant cashback on transactions via ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. You can also exchange an old smartphone and avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 16,500. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy F62 has Full-HD+ AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy F62 features a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad camera module. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Gray color options.

Information The handset offers a 32MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it packs a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It is backed by an Exynos 9825 processor

Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy F62: Pricing and availability