Facebook just can't seem to get a break. After the embarrassing leak where CEO Mark Zuckerberg's phone number was found linked to Signal messenger app, it appears the 533 million user accounts compromised might just have been the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Vice has uncovered a whole new cache of database with leaked phone numbers that weren't documented in the recent Facebook leak.

False and misleading Clubhouse questions the veracity of its latest user data leak

From a very real data leak, we now segue to a potentially fake one. The audio-only social network called an alleged data leak involving 1.3 million of its users "false and misleading". The company claims that the leaked data is just publicly available information scraped using an elementary API tool. Renowned app researcher Jane Manchun Wong's findings align with Clubhouse's statements.

Pulling a Konami Sony PlayStation: How the mighty have fallen

Sony's PlayStation arm is dealing with a different sort of leak—the steady trickle of talent from its Japan Studio, which it recently shut down. To anyone who has been watching the steady descent of the video game industry into mediocrity, the death of Sony Japan Studio is now punctuated by its renewed focus on mobile gaming. Let's hope it doesn't pull a Konami.

Killed by Google Google doesn't even bother giving excuse for killing latest project

The originally killer of projects, Google, won't let Sony steal its thunder. Not surprisingly, Google has responded by killing yet another one of its ventures. This time around it's the turn of Google Shopping to meet its un-maker. The funny part is that Google is so jaded from killing its own half-baked ideas that it didn't even bother giving an excuse this time around.

Absolutely mental Genius YouTuber teaches robot dog to piss beer into cups