After getting rid of former US President Donald Trump, Facebook has turned its ban hammer on foreign governments. Its latest victim is the Myanmar military establishment, which has joined Trump in Facebook jail. But unlike Trump, the freshly banned Myanmar military machinery carried out a successful coup d'état against the elected government. At any rate, a corporation wielding such power is most disturbing.

Zero self-awareness Apple cracks down on apps with 'irrationally high prices'

Speaking of out-of-touch, megalomaniacal Silicon Valley oligarchs, Apple has been cracking down on apps with—wait for it—"irrationally high prices". It's not everyday that you see a company selling $700 worth computer wheels and $1,000 monitor stands accuse others of price gouging. Having said that, most of these apps were scams leveraging hype to dupe unsuspecting customers. Now where have we heard of that?

Unlucky Goldstar LG rollable might never materialize, but OPPO has us covered

Unlike Apple customers, LG knows when it is being ripped off. The company might exit the smartphone business after losing a hefty $4.5 billion. Unfortunately, that also means we probably won't get to see the futuristic LG rollable phone. What a terrible loss! Except, OPPO had already beaten LG to the punch two weeks ago when its rollable phone was spotted in the wild.

Fraudulent filters Indian social media influencers can no longer fool their audience

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is planning to rudely acquaint Indian social media influencers with the alien concepts of transparency and accountability. The body governing advertising ethics wants people to easily distinguish paid promotions masquerading as genuine social media content. Someone tell the poor ASCI folks that the latter doesn't really exist. What's more, they are also going after beauty filters.

Gen-3 AirPods Finally, nerds get excited over overpriced, underperforming earphones