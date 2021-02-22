LG's exciting rollable phone project may have been put on ice according to the latest reports coming out of Korea. The ambitious project is rumored to have been halted after the company reportedly told BOE and other suppliers to put the project's development on hold. BOE is a prominent Chinese OEM that was one of the key players in the LG rollable phone project.

Course correction LG reportedly asked suppliers to halt work on rollable phone

The phone bearing a rollable display was expected to release in March this year, but its future was uncertain after last month's reports indicating uncertainty surrounding the device. The rumors were spurred on by the news that LG might be in the process of cutting its losses in the mobile phone business. LG had addressed rumors about an impending sale in a company-wide email.

Promising concept Rollable phones show potential to solve foldable phones' durability issues

The rollable phone was a part of LG's Explorer Project focusing on unique smartphone form factors, one of which was the quirky LG WING. The rumored phone approaches the flexible display concept differently by having the display roll in and out instead of bending outright like Samsung's Galaxy Fold series. The design has the potential of being more durable than its problematic foldable counterparts.

From the left field Meanwhile, OPPO X 2021 rollable phone spotted in the wild

However, even as we speculate about LG's rollable phone, OPPO has somehow managed to lose one out in the wild. A French YouTuber Brandon LeProktor has got his hands on an actual OPPO X 2021 concept phone. Like the LG rollable phone, this expands into a tablet with the same sliding mechanism relying on the display's ability to roll into a tight space.

Future LG or not, flexible displays can bring about paradigm shift