BCCI to announce Asia Cup squad on August 19: Report

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav will be attending the squad selection meeting. He will fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai for this purpose. The cricketer is currently at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where he is recovering from a sports hernia surgery. This confirms that Suryakumar will continue as India's T20 captain, putting an end to speculations about Shubman Gill taking over the role.

Squad composition

Jaiswal, Iyer, Gill likely to miss out

The report adds that the selection committee is likely to stick with the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Gill, despite being India's new Test captain, may not even make it to the T20 side. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a good series in England, and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer are also likely to miss out on the T20 squad. Jaiswal has been advised by selectors to focus on red-ball cricket, a source told TOI.