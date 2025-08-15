BCCI to announce Asia Cup squad on August 19: Report
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the Indian cricket team's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on August 19. As per The Times of India, the announcement will be made during a press conference by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, following a selection committee meeting. The tournament is set to begin on September 9 in the UAE with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.
Participation
Suryakumar to attend squad selection meeting
India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav will be attending the squad selection meeting. He will fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai for this purpose. The cricketer is currently at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where he is recovering from a sports hernia surgery. This confirms that Suryakumar will continue as India's T20 captain, putting an end to speculations about Shubman Gill taking over the role.
Squad composition
Jaiswal, Iyer, Gill likely to miss out
The report adds that the selection committee is likely to stick with the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Gill, despite being India's new Test captain, may not even make it to the T20 side. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a good series in England, and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer are also likely to miss out on the T20 squad. Jaiswal has been advised by selectors to focus on red-ball cricket, a source told TOI.